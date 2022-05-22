The makers of the upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ have released the trailer of the movie, featuring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, which promises a ride full of laughter and drama.

Going by the trailer, it seems the movie deals with the complexities of relationships sprinkled with a high dose of laughter.

Varun shared the trailer on his Instagram and wrote: “Experience the biggest family reunion sprinkled with love, laughter, tears & many surprises! #JJJTrailer out now!

#JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June!”

Anil on the other hand promised his fans that the film is full of surprises.

“Zaroor aana to this family reunion filled with surprises with your parivaar!” he wrote.

‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ is a comedy-drama, which is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. YouTuber Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul will also be seen in the film.

It is slated to hit the screens on June 24.

