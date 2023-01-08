In an unprecedented case, a man in J&K’s Doda district faked his death and that of his family to evade repayment of loans taken from different banks and money lenders, police said on Sunday.

In a statement, the J&K Police said it has unearthed a conspiracy behind a fake road accident, which was planned by the accused.

Police said that it has brought back the couple, along with their daughter, from Haryana after they faked drowning as their vehicle plunged into the river Chenab near Gadsoo area of Doda.

“On December 20, 2022, a vehicle had plugged into Chenab near Gadsoo and on receipt of this information, case FIR 182/2022, U/S 279, 304-A IPC was registered in police station Bhaderwah.

“Immediately after the receipt of information of accident, SSP Doda, DC Doda, ASP Bhaderwah and other senior officers and rescue teams rushed to the site and rescue operation was launched. During the inspection of the spot police team found, one broken number plate of the vehicle, two ID cards, a driving license, and eShraman card of Manjeet Singh son of Pritam Singh of Bhaderwah and one purse from the spot,” the statement said.

It said that the vehicle was retrieved from the Chenab River but despite hectic efforts, no dead body was found inside it.

“Alongside the investigation, search continued in the Chenab and as per evidences it was presumed that on December 20, 2022, Manjeet, his wife, Sonia Devi and daughter were travelling in the car from Bhaderwah to Jammu. However, none of them was traced out dead or alive.

“Other aspects of missing Manjeet Singh and his family were also enquired into like financial condition etc. and during investigation, it came to fore that he had taken a large amount of loan (approx Rs 30 lakh) from different banks and private lenders to establish his business.

“Moreover, the financial condition of Manjeet Singh was also not good and thus with the help of CCTV footages, technical team of cyber cell Doda was also put to the task and after getting technical lead, SSP Doda constituted a team to search the missing person in Punjab and Haryana.

“After hectic efforts with the help of Haryana Police the trio was located and found alive in Abhaypura village Phase-1, Panchukala Haryana and were brought back within 24 hours,” the statement said, adding that further investigation is going on, and proceedings will be initiated under relevant sections of the law.

20230108-182602