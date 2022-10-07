BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

To facilitate transfer of vehicles, Centre proposes amendments Bharat series

NewsWire
0
0

In an endeavour to further improve as well as widen the scope of BH series that can help in the seamless transfer of vehicles, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification for amendments in the rules governing Bharat (BH) series registration mark.

MoRTH had introduced BH series registration mark vide G.S.R. 594(E) dated August 26, 2021. Over the course of implementation of these rules, several representations have been received towards strengthening the BH series ecosystem.

The ministry has proposed new rules with the key features that the transfer of vehicles with BH series registration mark to other persons, who are eligible or ineligible for BH series, has been facilitated.

Moreover, vehicles currently having regular registration mark can also be converted to BH series registration mark subject to payment of requisite tax, to facilitate persons who subsequently become eligible for BH series registration mark.

To provide further ease of life to citizens, amendment in rule 48 has been proposed to provide flexibility to submit applications for BH series either at the place of residence or place of work, said the Ministry.

The Working Certificate to be submitted by private sector employees has been further strengthened to prevent misuse.

In order to facilitate seamless transfer of vehicles, the Ministry in August 2021 had introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles, “Bharat series (BH-series)”. A vehicle bearing this registration mark does not require assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one State to another.

20221007-093604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s journey towards a global economic power

    India saw shipment of 11.2 mn wearable units in Q2

    Great User Experience and Tech are at the core of what...

    IFC makes equity investment in Federal Bank to promote green recovery