ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODWORLD

‘To host IIFA is a challenge as IIFA was my 1st stage performance,’ says Abhishek

NewsWire
0
0

The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) got off to a sparkling start at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The grand finale of IIFA Awards will take place on May 27, 2023 and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Abhishek Bachchan said: “IIFA was my first stage of live performance and fortunately I was sharing the stage with my father Amitabh Bachchan and my wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Kajrare Kajrare Song and this time, they are not present here. So, I have an emotional connection with IIFA. This year I am going to host the IIFA Awards with Vicky Kaushal.”

About the pressure to hold an international show, Abhishek replied: “I always want to be under pressure – pressure to deliver the best. Work pressure is like a responsibility for actors. It will drive you towards commitment and effort for your work. This time pressure is forcing me to perform as host as best in terms of entertainment. I have my father Amitabh Bachchan and I learned from him, so I know how to handle the situation.”

“I am thrilled to return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It will be an absolute pleasure and honour to entertain and meet fans from all over the world. Looking forward to hosting the IIFA Awards,” he added.

On the question of the quality of films, Abhishek said: “As artists, it is our duty to entertain the audience and our films should be engaging and entertaining. Our responsibility is to justify the ticket value spent by the public.”

20230526-132404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taapsee Pannu talks about when a girl hit on her in...

    Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Prithviraj’ postponed due to Omicron outbreak

    Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades announces second pregnancy

    ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ trailer dropped! Watch it here!