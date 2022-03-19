INDIA

To keep BJP at bay, AIMIM sends a ‘rose’ to Maha Vikas Aghadi!

By NewsWire
0
0

Desperate to prove that it is not a ‘Team B’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is ready to ally with the Maha Vikas Aghadi to keep the BJP out of power in Maharashtra.

State AIMIM President and Aurangabad MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel said that he had made the proposal to the Nationalist Congress Party’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope who paid a condolence visit to him yesterday.

“It has always been alleged that the AIMIM helps the BJP to win elections by splitting the Muslim votes. To disprove these charges, I have made a proposal to Tope that we are ready to ally with the NCP and Congress. He has not commented on our offer,” Jaleel told mediapersons late last night.

Jaleel reiterated that the BJP has inflicted maximum damage to the country and the AIMIM was ready to ally with any party and do everything possible to keep the saffron party out of power.

Though he evaded replies on the Shiv Sena, the latter rejected the AIMIM offer outright, while the Congress and NCP have remained mum on it.

The AIMIM MP said: “All these parties are eager to bag Muslim votes though they claim to be ‘secular’, but always blame us when they are defeated.”

20220319-115603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Misinformation, vaccine hesitancy can dent revival of economy

‘Dasvi’ poster showcases a desi-dapper Abhishek Bachchan

Haryana extends lockdown till May 31 with relaxations

RS Employees Association thanks Chairman for welfare