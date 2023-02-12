After the grand success of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the enthusiasm has returned in the part camp.

After the emergence of Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar, the Congress played a supporting role to the RJD in Bihar for the last 32 years. The situation turned worse for the grand old party after Narendra Modi came into power in the Centre.

Congress leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra worked hard to search for a political ground in Uttar Pradesh but her efforts did not go beyond Amethi and Rae Bareli.

After the mega walkathon from Kanyakumari to Kashmir gave a new hope, the party stated similar yatras in states which did not fall under the route of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In Bihar, state Congress leaders are taking out a padayatra from Banka to Gaya aiming to turn their political fortune.

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh play a decisive role in determining the fate of any political party in the Lok Sabha.

Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats and Uttar Pradesh has 80 and the Congress is weak in both states.

Now, there is a buzz that Rahul Gandhi may start another padyatra from West to East of the country, which will cover a large part of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Congress leaders in Bihar are also enthusiastic after Bharat Jodo Yatra as the state is seeing the governance of RJD, JD-U and BJP in the last 32 years, still the progress of Bihar did not happen as much as it be compared with other states.

The people of Bihar may be looking for a change and give a chance to the Congress in the name of Rahul Gandhi.

