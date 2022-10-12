President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that India has become the 5th largest economy in the world and to make it a $5 trillion economy by 2025, the northeastern region has a great role.

The President said that she is confident that talented, hardworking, innovative, enterprising, aspiring youths of the northeastern region would fulfil India’s goal to become $5 trillion economy by 2025.

She said that there is an immense potential of development in the northeastern region, development of which, according to her, is getting a new impetus with various new projects of highways, railways, airways and waterways.

“Tripura has a rich culture and tradition. Connectivity, education and other sectors of the state are getting developed. With 87 per cent literacy rate, Tripura is now one of the leading states in the country,” Murmu said after inaugurating the MLA hostel and laying the foundation stone of seven projects.

The President from the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan virtually laid the foundation stones for the seven projects and inaugurated the newly-built MLA Hostel having modern facilities.

The MLA hostel has been constructed near the Assembly house at the Capital complex on 3,983 sq metre area at a total cost of Rs 52.15 crore funded by state and Central governments.

The President said that projects inaugurated on Wednesday would not only strengthen the connectivity, education, judiciary and legislature in Tripura but also boost the rich culture of the state.

Noting that she was very happy to lay the foundation stone of National Law University in Tripura, Murmu said that over the past three decades, NLUs have played a significant role in the field of law education.

Today, with the growth of the economy, the legal profession has also expanded in many dimensions, she said and expressed hope that NLU Tripura would emerge as a major centre of legal education, not only in the northeast but across the country.

The President said that the youth of the country have made a unique identity in the field of Information Technology, all over the world.

She was confident that the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Agartala would set new benchmarks in the field of Information Technology.

The President said that a holistic education system is essential for the development of the nation and progress of our youth.

Saying that along with higher education, we should give more emphasis on primary education, the President told the gathering that she was happy to note that the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, in association with Tripura government, has launched ‘Vidya-Jyoti Mission 100’ under which 100 existing higher secondary schools would be converted into quality education institutions with state-of-the-art facilities.

Earlier, the President accompanied by Chief Minister Manik Saha and local MLA Krishnadhan Das interacted with the women workers of the Durgabari tea garden and tea processing factory in west Tripura district, and urged them to focus on education of their children, particularly girls.

“If you have any problem and demand, urge the Chief Minister and local MLA,” the President told the tea garden workers.

The Tripura government on Wednesday accorded a reception to the President, who arrived here on Wednesday morning and inaugurated a Judicial Academy and also laid the foundation stone of the National Law University at Narsingarh, on the outskirts of the Agartala city.

This was her first visit to the northeastern region after assuming the highest office on July 25.

20221012-201002