From slamming the Aam Aadmi Party on issues to reaching out to the masses, the Delhi BJP is all set for the MCD election with revamped strategies to retain power in the municipal polls.

Whether it is the liquor policy, Mohalla clinics or pollution, the Delhi BJP hardly misses a chance to hit out at the AAP which is considered to be one the main contenders in the MCD polls.

Lashing out at the AAP on the issues surrounding pollution, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta recently said that the Green Budget was presented by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Assembly in 2016, in which along with installing 26 smog towers, many other promises were made to purify the air of Delhi, but today Delhi remains a gas chamber. Now all claims of Kejriwal have been exposed in front of everyone.

While slamming the AAP over many charges like corruption, scams, Delhi’s bad air quality, BJP leaders labelled Arvind Kejriwal as Part Time CM of Delhi. Moreover, the party keeps on raising corruption issues as AAP minister Satyender Jain is in jail and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is on the radar of the probe agencies over the excise policy or liquor scam.

The Delhi BJP has also slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for taking political tours in poll bound states while his own state is suffocating and its residents are forced to breathe poisonous air.

Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari recently took on the AAP government saying that the people of Delhi are searching for the guarantee given by Kejriwal in 2015 when he had promised to provide 11000 buses. Along with this, Delhiites have not yet forgotten the matter of reducing pollution by three times because at present everyone is forced to breathe suffocating air, he added.

Reaching out to the public in different ways is the main part of the BJP’s strategy. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 3,024 newly constructed Economically Weaker Section houses in Delhi as part of an in-situ slum rehabilitation project and handed over their keys to slum dwellers at a Bhoomihin camp. Following up, the Delhi BJP launched a ‘Vachan Patra’ (note listing promises) promising houses to the city’s slum dwellers if the party came to power in the MCD again. The BJP is hopeful that this will attract more votes from the slum dwellers.

Another big shot that the BJP has played is the landfill promise. The Delhi BJP is going to set an agenda to remove or manage Delhi’s landfills by 2024. This will be in our MCD manifesto too, said a source in the Delhi BJP. The AAP was continuously raising the issue of garbage or dumping areas. Recently Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited the Ghazipur landfill site and claimed that the BJP is spreading garbage on the roads to reduce the height of the ‘garbage mountain’.

Apart from these two, the Delhi BJP has many more promises to make like a single window, more people friendly policies, 10k more open gyms for the health of Delhi’s people, better schooling facilities, hospitals, veterinary hospitals, lighting and infrastructure etc.

On a negative note, the BJP is facing serious anti-incumbency issues. It has been in power in the MCD for 15 years and the AAP is trying hard to break this streak. Some of the AAP leaders said, “the BJP has not fulfilled the last promises in 2017 and is now making new ones.”

Being the largest political party, the BJP has strategised campaigning with door to door reach out plans, meeting with locals, connecting people socially, emotionally, and physically. Moreover, the party has also started highlighting issues through social media platforms.

