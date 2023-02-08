India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is currently on the road to recovery after surviving a horrific car accident on December 30, shared a positive update through his Instagram account.

In the picture shared through the story feature, Pant is seen sitting outside on the terrace of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai and getting to feel the fresh air outdoors, which is one of life’s basic ways to improve well-being. “Never knew just able to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed” he wrote.

On January 16, Pant, through a statement on his social media accounts, had acknowledged the support and good wishes coming his way for his speedy recovery, adding that he’s ready for the challenges ahead in this journey.

“I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support.”

“From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field,” he wrote on Twitter.

He had also thanked Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar for saving his life. “I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I’ll be forever grateful and indebted.”

On December 30, around 5:30am, Pant, 25, miraculously survived when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand.

Pant was initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre, before being admitted to Max Hospital, Dehradun. He was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from New Delhi and was alone while driving his Mercedes car.

The first medical update from the BCCI hours after the accident on December 30 said apart from right knee ligament tear, Pant suffered two cuts on his forehead, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe apart from abrasion injuries on his back.

Later that evening, a medical bulletin said the results of Pant’s MRI of the brain and spine came out as normal. It added that Pant also underwent plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions.

On January 4, the BCCI announced that Pant would be shifted from Dehradun to Mumbai via an air ambulance for surgery and further treatment, where he is now under direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service, at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Pant, who made his international cricket debut in February 2017, was part of the India Test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh in Dhaka in December 2022. In that match which ended on December 25, he hit a match-winning 93 in the first innings of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

