ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Today being Diwali, Sidharth Malhotra to take a break from his diet

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has much more to look forward to this Diwali season than diyas and sweets.

With his much-awaited movie with Ajay Devgn, ‘Thank God’, set to be released on Tuesday, October 25, Sidharth is busy promoting the upcoming fantasy comedy film.

Diwali is all about spending time with the family and coming back with pleasant memories. For Sidharth, who is well-known for his performances in movies such as ‘Student of the Year’ and ‘Shershaah’, there’s no getting away from the upcoming movie.

“My Diwali plans are only ‘Thank God’ plans right now,” he told IANS on being asked about what he plans to do on the festive day.

The festival of lights feels incomplete unless it is experienced with one’s loved ones. Sidharth shared his thoughts on Diwali as well as what he is eager to do: “I want to show gratitude. For me, Diwali has always been about meeting family and friends. My family is right here in Delhi. Delhi has a different Diwali from Mumbai. I am looking forward to the food and taking a break from my diet.”

One of the best memories one forms, when they are young, is that of the festival. The innocent joy of rejoicing in the festivities is remembered by all even after years have passed.

Sidharth mentioned his experiences of Diwali as a child: “Diwali puja used to be very exciting for me when I was about seven-eight years old. My eyes used to go only towards the ‘besan ke laddu’, which used to come as ‘prasad’. I used to always associate ‘mithai’ with Diwali. Even at this age, I always tell my mother to send me ‘besan ka mithai’.”

For many, Diwali is the time to participate in fun parties. Talking about how he plans to enjoy the occasion, Sidharth said, “We have friends in Mumbai. We went to a Diwali party. There was nothing concrete planned.”

Diwali is also a time for many to do something new. This is also true for Siddharth. “This is my first Diwali release. I hope it will happen with a bang,” he concluded.

20221024-091402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Abhijit Bichukale threatens to burn down the house...

    Anubhav Sinha and Ketan Mehta join hands for freedom fighter biopic

    Gulshan Devaiah: My life seems to fall in place after every...

    No honeymoon for newlywed Vikrant Massey!