ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Today I am alive because of my wife and kids,’ says Anu Malik

NewsWire
0
0

Music composer Anu Malik said that his pillar of support are his wife and his daughters on the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’.

As the show will be having a family special, a lovely message from judge Anu Malik’s family was played where they mentioned how he is the strongest person and despite witnessing the toughest time in his life, he never gave up.

Anu said: “I would like to say thank you to the Zee team for this VT, it was an absolute surprise for me. I have seen tough times in my life, but I must say that today I am because of my wife and kids.”

He added: “Like we always say, the elder one is the pillar of the family, but according to me, the pillar of my family, the pillar of my strength, is my wife and my daughters. In fact, today I am alive just because of these three women in my life. Moreover, I believe that if your family is on your side, then you can achieve anything in your life.”

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ airs on Zee TV.

20230114-150402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Archana Gautam teases Abdu Rozik, he calls her...

    Adnan Khan: High time to unite against plastic pollution

    Rajkummar, Sanya-starrer ‘Hit’ avoids clash with ‘Dhaakad’, to release on July...

    Release of Arun Vijay-starrer ‘Yaanai’ postponed to July 1