Today is the day to reflect: Law Minister on Nirbhaya case

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that it was “time to reflect” if people who commit heinous crimes against women like rape, should be given an opportunity to manipulate with the judicial system of the country. He urged that cases of crime against women be tried in fast track courts and within a defined time frame.

Speaking to the media in Parliament, Prasad said, “I would urge today to the investigative bodies and the Judiciary, when the law is very clear that all the crimes against women, including rape should be fast tracked, and decided by the fast track courts in a defined time frame. Today is the time to live a commitment that the timeline shall be followed and due punishment shall be given.”

The minister also said that today was a day to feel satisfied that finally justice was delivered in the brutal Delhi gang rape and murder case committed in December, 2012.

“The degree of emotional satisfaction that the tragic daughter of India who suffered untold misery and cruel violence on her body, finally got a closure of justice. All the criminals who committed one of the most reprehensible crime, have been given the capital punishment. I wish this could have been done earlier.”

Raising his concern over the delay in the closure of the case, he said, “while we feel satisfaction, today is also the day to reflect by the judiciary, government, civil society and everyone else that should some (people), convicted for capital punishment for a diabolical crime be allowed to manipulate the system, to delay it for seven years.”

–IANS

sfm-rak/dpb