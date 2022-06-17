An eight month old infant allegedly sold by his own parents for Rs 5 lakh was rescued by the joint efforts of the Delhi Police and the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

Later, the parents of the baby said their child was missing and after not receiving the entire money they approached the DCW.

According to information given by the child’s parents, they had agreed to take Rs five lakh in exchange for the child, of which Rs 20,000 was paid immediately and the remaining amount was promised later to them.

However, seven months after the baby’s parents were promised the money, the remaining amount was not paid to them following which the child’s mother approached the DCW hoping that the remaining money will be paid to them.

After registering a case in the matter, the child sold from a village in Gurugram was finally rescued and the Delhi Police immediately took the child’s mother, including eight other persons, into custody, who were involved in child trafficking and selling of children.

The police is in search of the child’s father, who is absconding since the incident came to light.

Expressing sadness over the incident, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “It is extremely unfortunate that a baby’s parents sold their eight-month old child. The Delhi Police and DCW have successfully rescued the child, who is now safely kept in a shelter home. An FIR has also been registered in this case and all the accused have been arrested.”

“The Child Welfare Committee must ensure proper and immediate rehabilitation of the child. It is very unfortunate that cases of child smuggling are increasing with each passing day and such crimes can only be curbed with immediate and strict action.”

As per the information by DCW, it has been revealed that the parents of the child already have four children and did not want another child so the child’s mother wanted to go for an abortion.

A friend of the child’s mother named Sonia stopped her from having an abortion and told her that if she gives birth to a child, she can receive money by selling that child.

