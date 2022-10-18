INDIALIFESTYLE

Toddler dies after being attacked by stray dogs in Noida

A one-year-old toddler died after being attacked by stray dogs in Noida, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday evening in the Lotus Boulevard Society of Sector 100.

The police said that the toddler’s father Rajesh Kumar was working at a road construction site along with his wife, Sapna.

As Sapna stepped away from the toddler, who was playing with his brother, he was mauled by the dogs.

When the victim’s brother raised an alarm, Sapna and some other people rushed the toddler to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police added.

Incidents of stray dog attacks are increasing constantly.

Authorities take the strays away for sterilisation and release them back in the society, following which the problem has escalated, according to the local residents.

