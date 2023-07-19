A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was rescued from an open borewell in Kajri Barkheda village of Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district, died on Tuesday.

As per reports, the toddler was spotted at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday inside the 15 ft deep open borewell. The child was rescued in a joint operation of local police, SDRF and NDRF teams in the evening and was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Sources told IANS that the toddler, identified Smita Ahirwar, died hours before being rescued.

It was an open borewell in the courtyard of her house.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely death of the toddler.

“Chief Minister Chouhan has prayed to God for peace of the departed soul and strength to the family members and has given instructions to Vidisha Collector for financial assistance to the affected family,” Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

