Toddler’s body exhumed, raped in Gujarat, hunt on for accused

Police in Gujarat have launched an investigation into an incident where a toddler’s body was exhumed and was allegedly raped.

The development comes following the registration of a case based on the information provided by the victim’s family.

Addressing reporters on Sunday night, Sub-Inspector V.I. Khadia of the Thangadh police said that the family complained that their one-and-a-half-year-old baby girl’s body had been exhumed from the grave and they suspected someone to have misbehaved with the body.

After inspecting the body, the Thangadh hospital’s primary diagnosis revealed that she had been raped.

The police have sent the body to Rajkot for a forensic post-mortem.

According to the victim’s family, since birth, the toddler had a heart problem and was under treatment. On February 25, she died, after which family members, as per tradition, buried her in the child’s cemetery.

The Police Station Officer said if the FSL report confirms, a rape complaint will be registered under IPC Section 377 for committing rape on a dead body.

20230227-121403

