BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Tod’s S.p.A, Reliance Brands enter into multi-year franchise agreement

NewsWire
0
0

Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL) commenced a new journey with the icon of Italian luxury lifestyle Tod’s Spa and with this long-term franchise agreement, RBL has become the official retailer of the brand across all categories including footwear, handbags and accessories in the Indian market.

Tod’s has been operational in India since 2008 with mono brand stores in DLF Emporio, New Delhi, and Palladium, Mumbai and multi-brand ecommerce platform Ajio Luxe.

The management of existing channels will be taken over by Reliance Brands Ltd and the focus will be on enhancing the brand’s potential in the market and strengthening their digital presence.

“Reconciling excellent craftsmanship with a hunger to innovate for the new consumers, Tod’s has crafted a unique space for itself at the global luxury front. A name that conjures images of luxe leathers and soigne materials, we are thrilled to partner with the brand to uphold its core values of exceptional quality, craftsmanship and effortless elegance in the Indian market,” said Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands Ltd.

RBL’s current portfolio of brand partnerships comprise Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, G-Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss,among several others.

“We are very pleased to partner with the country’s leading luxury retailer as we believe that our common passion for quality and a modern and sophisticated lifestyle will allow us fully to express the potential of this important partnership,” said Carlo Alberto Beretta, Tod’s General Brand Manager.

In 2019, RBL marked its first international foray by acquiring the British toy retailer, Hamleys.

20220509-163945

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pre vs post DeMo: Black money deals down 75-80%, housing sales...

    Indian equities open higher ahead of Economic Survey; Sensex up 800...

    Lord Ganesha on Budget day: The untold, unwritten custom of Finance...

    India’s external debt rises to $571 bn