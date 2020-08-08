Tokyo 2020 staffer tests positive for COVID-19, second case in two days

Tokyo, Aug 8 (IANS) The Tokyo Olympics organising committee said on Saturday that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee becomes the second positive test on consecutive days from Tokyo 2020’s Harumi office in the Japanese capital’s Chuo ward.

“The affected employee has been working from home from August 4 onward; his last day working on site was on August 3,” a Tokyo 2020 statement read.

“Tokyo 2020 will continue to work with relevant organisations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and take all necessary measures to maintain a safe and secure working environment for our staff.”

The committee had said on Friday that a female member of its staff in the Harumi office had tested positive. She had been working from home since July 30 and her last day working on site at any Tokyo 2020 facility was on July 29.

The twin positive results make it three overall in the Tokyo 2020 staff with the organising committee saying earlier in April that another male employee had tested positive. That staffer was also working at the Harumi office.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced an unprecedented postponement of the Games itself. Originally scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9 this year, the Tokyo Olympics will now be held from July 23 to August 8 in 2021.

