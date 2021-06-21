The Tokyo Olympic Games organising committee on Monday confirmed that up to 10,000 domestic fans would be allowed to attend events when the fortnight-long quadrennial showpiece commences on July 23.

Spectators from outside Japan have already been barred from attending the Games.

“The capacity will be set at 50 per cent for all venues at the Games, and 10,000 fans will be permitted providing it does not exceed that limit; decision on the Paralympic Games will be made by 16 July 2021,” the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games wrote on its official twitter account.

The other key decision taken during the meeting involving five parties — International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Tokyo 2020, Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the government of Japan — was that, in the event of any “rapid change in infection status”,the number of spectators could be reduced, or competitions could be held without spectators”.

“Restrictions on the number of spectators at the Games, including non-spectator competitions, will be based on the content of the state of emergency or other relevant measures in force at that time,” said a joint statement.

The other key measures to be implemented before and during the Olympics are, strict adherence to the wearing of masks at venues at all times,ban on “speaking in a loud voice or shouting”, and spectators leaving the venues in a “staggered manner”.

“Spectators will be requested to travel directly to venues and return home directly, and to take all necessary precautions when moving between prefectures,” the statement added.

