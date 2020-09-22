Tokyo Olympics will be my best, says Atanu Das

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Ace Indian archer Atanu Das is confident of a successful show at the Tokyo Olympics which will now be held next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Das recently revealed how the setback of Rio Olympics, where he lost to South Korean Lee Seung-Yun, helped him reassess the way he trained and approached his game.

“I was very excited for my first-ever Olympics in Rio. Unfortunately, I lost in the quarters. I was very disappointed after that loss. I didn’t want to talk to anyone for the first two months. I learned a lot from that loss,” the 28-year-old said while speaking with paddler Mudit Dani on the latter’s online live chat show ‘In the Sportlight’.

Das, who is part of the national camp and is currently training at ASI Pune, has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics along with compatriots Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav in the men’s recurve team event following an impressive show at the 2019 World Championships.

“I’m preparing very hard for the 2021 Olympics. Rio 2016 was my first one but Tokyo will be the best one and I will be a lot more prepared,” Das said.

Das recently tied the knot with star Indian archer Deepika Kumari. When asked to name the winner if he plays against Kumari, Das said expects a strong contest but feels he would hold an edge over his wife.

–IANS

aak/