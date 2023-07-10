INDIA

Tokyo, surrounding prefectures issue summer’s first heatstroke alerts

NewsWire
0
0

Heatstroke alerts were issued for Japan’s capital Tokyo as well as its surrounding Saitama, Chiba and Ibaraki prefectures on Monday for the first time this summer season as sweltering weather continued to prevail.

The mercury soared as scorching heat gripped the regions on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), with temperatures reaching 35 degrees in Tokyo, also this summer’s first.

The high temperatures as of 11:30 a.m. were 36.4 degrees Celsius in Otsuki city, Yamanashi prefecture, 35.7 in OmecCity, 35.6 in Kasama city, Ibaraki prefecture and 35.2 in central Tokyo, reports Xinhua news agency.

Weather officials added that humidity is also high, warning people of heatstroke risks.

The high temperatures and moist air flowing in could cause localised downpours, said the JMA, forecasting hourly precipitation of up to 60 mm in the northern Kanto region and 30 in southern Kanto.

2023071036859

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Flipkart lodges FIR against unknown persons for storing narcotics in counterfeit...

    After student discovers Chola period coins, TN to excavate in Ramanathapuram

    Man stabs wife to death in Delhi

    2 cops suspended for beating minor in Gujarat’s Jamnagar