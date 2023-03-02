TOP NEWSWORLD

At G20 meet in India Blinken tells Lavrov to end war, engage in meaningful diplomacy

NewsWire
0
1

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said that he urged Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to end the Ukraine war and engage in meaningful diplomacy.

Addressing a press conference after the day-long deliberations at the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting, Blinken, while referring to his brief unscheduled meeting with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the conference, said he told Lavrov to end the “war of aggression” and “engage in meaningful diplomacy that can produce a just and lasting peace”.

Blinken added that the Ukraine war “could end even tomorrow” if Russia wanted.

Referring to the G20 Bali document, he said that only Russia and China had refused to sign it.

No consensus could emerge over coming out with a joint comminque after the G20 Foreign Ministers meet, as sharp differences emerged among the member nations over the Ukraine crisis despite India’s efforts, sources said.

Russia and China opposed any reference to Ukraine while Western nations led by the US sought a mention of the war in the joint communique.

Blinken added that despite opposition from two key members like Russia and China, the process could still go ahead even if there’s no joint communique at the main G20 summit scheduled in September.

He, however, appreciated External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for coming out with a Chair’s Summary at the meet.

Asked about China’s possible military support to Russia against Ukraine, Blinken said that though there has not been any indication of this, if the US gets any information about China supporting Russia, then there could be a “serious problem” and “there would be consequences”.

Underlining the problem of food crisis being faced globally due to the Ukraine conflict, Blinken said that every country was suffering from it and therefore it is imperative upon G20 nations to provide food to such nations and help them become agriculturally self-sufficient.

To a question on incidents of human rights violations in India and the BBC documentary controversy, Blinken said that both India and US are democracies and have to hold themselves accountable to the core values of democracy.

“We regularly engage with our Indian counterparts on the issue, as I did with Jaishankar today,” he said.

On restrictions imposed on NGOs in India, he said: “When it comes to restrictions on NGOs, we raise with our Indian counterparts the necessity of allowing all NGOs to do their work without restrictions, and this comes up in our conversations regularly.”

20230302-222603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Missing Shivaji statue found in San Jose scrapyard

    Is the end of Covid pandemic in sight?

    ‘Mom to thousands of orphans’, Padma Shri awardee Sindhutai Sapkal passes...

    No lasting damage to dishonoured Gandhi statue in New York