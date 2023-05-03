INDIA

‘Told wrestlers to submit a complaint, we’ll take appropriate action’: DCP

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal has assured grapplers that the authorities will investigate into the matter of alleged scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel at the Jantar Mantar protest site.

“We have told the wrestlers to give a complaint on their grievances, and we will take appropriate action,” Tayal said.

The DCP also said that a medical check-up of the policeman, against whom the wrestlers have made allegations, is being conducted.

The incident occurred on late Wednesday night when the police did not allow the wrestlers to bring folding beds to the site of the protest.

The protesters claimed that a drunk police personnel had attacked two wrestlers who were part of the demonstration, and that his colleagues did nothing to stop him.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was present at the scene, broke down in tears and expressed her disappointment over the situation.

Phogat, a multiple medalist for India in wrestling, accused the personnel of pushing and shoving everyone and was visibly upset by the incident. She further raised concerns about the lack of female police officials presence at the scene and questioned their absence.

The DCP confirmed that Somnath Bharti, who brought folding beds without permission to the protest site, was detained along with two others following a “minor altercation”.

