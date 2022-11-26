LIFESTYLEWORLD

Toll in Indonesia earthquake rises to 318

NewsWire
0
0

The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Indonesia’s province of West Java rose to 318, with 14 others still missing, a senior official of the country’s disaster agency said on Saturday.

The 5.6-magnitude quake hit West Java on Monday.

Eight more bodies were recovered in the search operation on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 318, Deputy for Emergency Response of the National Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency Fajar Setiawan told a press conference, Xinhua news agency reported.

The quake also left 7,729 people injured in Cianjur district, one of the hardest-hit areas, destroyed 58,049 houses and displaced as many as 73,693 people, Setiawan said.

Spokesman of the Search and Rescue Office of West Java Province Joshua Banjarnahor said at the press briefing that rains had hampered the search and rescue mission for quake victims.

Rains are expected in the district of Cianjur within the next three days, according to the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency.

20221126-231802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Sherni’ to release digitally in June

    Daily wage earner becomes ‘billionaire’ for few hours

    TV star Roopal Tyagi on why playing an athlete is ‘ultimate...

    Makers of ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2’ apologise for hurting religious...