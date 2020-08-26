Toll in UP bus accident rises to 4 (Ld)

Lucknow, Aug 26 (IANS) Four people have so far lost their lives in an accident on Wednesday on the Lucknow-Hardoi road. It was a head-on collision between two Uttar Pradesh roadways buses that left a dozen more injured.

The injured were shifted to hospital after the early morning collision between the two buses, one headed to Lucknow from Hardoi, while the other headed to Hardoi from the state capital.

Sources said that the buses were moving at a high speed which led to the accident.

The police reached the spot and shifted the injured to a local medical facility. The deceased are yet to be identified. The Uttar Pradesh State Roadways officials have reached the spot of the accident.

–IANS

amita/in