A toll plaza employee was beaten by bouncers in Bihar’s Bhojpur district, an official said here on Monday, adding that the victim later died in his native place Gonda in Uttar Pradesh.

“We have learnt about the death of a toll plaza employee, named Balwant Singh (35) in his native of Mankapur village in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. He was deployed at the Kulharia toll plaza.

“A video went viral on social media showing some bouncers thrashing the employee after accusing him of stealing money from the toll kiosk. After the physical assault, Singh returned to Gonda where he died,” the SHO of Koilwar police station said.

“An FIR has been registered in Gonda and the post-mortem was also conducted there. We are waiting for the post-mortem report and FIR. Once we get it, we will analyze the actual cause of his death. If the post-mortem report and FIR puts fingers towards alleged bouncers, we will take action against them,” he said.

Balwant Singh was accused of stealing money from the toll kiosk on Saturday. The bouncers beat him and threw him on the railway track near the Kulharia railway station.

The Kulharia toll plaza is located on the Koilwar-Buxar four lane road. The tolling operation started this year and it was the first incident of violence on this toll booth.

Further details awaited.

