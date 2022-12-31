Senior Tollywood actor V.K. Naresh on Saturday announced that he will soon be tying the knot with Kannada actress Pavitra Lokesh.

Naresh uploaded a special video on Twitter in which the couple could be seen sharing a cake and then kissing each other on the lips.

“New Year, New Beginnings, Need all your blessings. From us to all of you #HappyNewYear,” Naresh captioned the video.

The couple is reported to be living together for some time, and they have now decided to make their relationship official with the romantic video.

Naresh reportedly divorced his third wife Ramya Raghupathi, while Pavitra had also been living separately from her partner.

Naresh, 62, is the half-brother of actor Mahesh Babu. He is the son of late actress Vijaya Nirmala and her first husband, K.S. Murthy.

Vijaya Nirmala had married superstar Krishna after separation from her first husband. Naresh, who is a social activist and politician, began his career as a child artiste in 1970s and has acted in around 200 films.

Naresh married dance master Srinu’s daughter and after divorcing her, tied the knot with Rekha Supriya, granddaughter of lyricist Devulpalli Krishna Shastri. He later divorced his second wife too to marry Ramya.

Ramya had caught Naresh and Pavitra red-handed at a Mysore hotel in July. In a video that went viral on social media, Ramya attacked them with her footwear when they stepped out of a room and headed for the elevator. She had called Pavitra a ‘home-breaker’.

Naresh had later stated that since he had sent divorce notice to Ramya, she tried to defame him.

A BJP leader, Naresh had also unsuccessfully contested from the Hindupur Lok Sabha seat on a saffron party ticket.

Pavitra, who began her career at the age of 16, has been playing supporting roles in Kannada and Telugu films. She has acted in over 150 movies and in a few television serials.

She got a divorce from her first husband, who was a software engineer. She later had a live-in relationship with actor Suchendra Prasad but separated in 2018.

