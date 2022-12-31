ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Tollywood actor Naresh to wed Pavitra Lokesh; it’s his 4th marriage

NewsWire
0
0

Senior Tollywood actor V.K. Naresh on Saturday announced that he will soon be tying the knot with Kannada actress Pavitra Lokesh.

Naresh uploaded a special video on Twitter in which the couple could be seen sharing a cake and then kissing each other on the lips.

“New Year, New Beginnings, Need all your blessings. From us to all of you #HappyNewYear,” Naresh captioned the video.

The couple is reported to be living together for some time, and they have now decided to make their relationship official with the romantic video.

Naresh reportedly divorced his third wife Ramya Raghupathi, while Pavitra had also been living separately from her partner.

Naresh, 62, is the half-brother of actor Mahesh Babu. He is the son of late actress Vijaya Nirmala and her first husband, K.S. Murthy.

Vijaya Nirmala had married superstar Krishna after separation from her first husband. Naresh, who is a social activist and politician, began his career as a child artiste in 1970s and has acted in around 200 films.

Naresh married dance master Srinu’s daughter and after divorcing her, tied the knot with Rekha Supriya, granddaughter of lyricist Devulpalli Krishna Shastri. He later divorced his second wife too to marry Ramya.

Ramya had caught Naresh and Pavitra red-handed at a Mysore hotel in July. In a video that went viral on social media, Ramya attacked them with her footwear when they stepped out of a room and headed for the elevator. She had called Pavitra a ‘home-breaker’.

Naresh had later stated that since he had sent divorce notice to Ramya, she tried to defame him.

A BJP leader, Naresh had also unsuccessfully contested from the Hindupur Lok Sabha seat on a saffron party ticket.

Pavitra, who began her career at the age of 16, has been playing supporting roles in Kannada and Telugu films. She has acted in over 150 movies and in a few television serials.

She got a divorce from her first husband, who was a software engineer. She later had a live-in relationship with actor Suchendra Prasad but separated in 2018.

20221231-194002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Naman Arora chuffed to make Bollywood debut with ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’

    Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani calls Sidharth a ‘classy guy’, pays tribute

    Prashanth was concerned about my health, while I was concerned about...

    Maninee De on ‘Ssup Ma’: It’s very close to how I...