One of the last eligible bachelors of Tollywood, the multiple award-winning actor Sharwanand got engaged on Thursday.

The actor is set to marry US-based software engineer Rakshita Reddy. The engagement ceremony took place in the presence of the actor’s family and friends, prominent among them being his best friend, ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana.

Chiranjeevi, with whom Sharwanand first appeared in soft drink and got noticed, and his wife Surekha were also around to bless the newly engaged couple.

The model-turned-actor was dressed simply in an off-white kurta and a pearl necklace. His fiancee wore a pastel blue and baby pink sari, a heavily embellished beautiful pink blouse, and a diamond choker around her neck.

Sharwanand made his Tollywood debut with ‘Aido Tareeku’ in 2003 and went on to act in several hits, including ‘OCD’ and ‘Run Raja Run’.

