Tollywood celebrates RRR feat at Oscars

Tollywood is celebrating the historic achievement of Rajamouli’s epic movie ‘RRR’ at the 95th Academy Awards. Several Telugu film stars and celebrities conveyed their compliments to the ‘RRR’ team Monday after the award for Best Original Song category was announced.

“Congratulations to the entire team of ‘RRR’ movie on bringing Indian cinema glory,” tweeted veteran Tollywood director K. Raghavendra Rao under whose tutelage Rajamouli had begun his movie career.”

“And there you go… NAATU NAATU!! Crossing all boundaries!! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu, @boselyricist and the entire team of #RRR on their phenomenal win at the Oscars!! A jubilant moment for Indian cinema,” stated Tollywood star Mahesh Babu. He also praised ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ team.

“Congratulations to the entire team of #TheElephantWhisperers on winning the Best Documentary Short…a fantastic film and another phenomenal win,” Mahesh Babu noted.

“We’ve created history. An unforgettable day for Indians,” stated Tollywood’s Mass Maharaja, Ravi Teja.

Star and politician, Pawan Kalyan, who also happens to be Ram Charan’s uncle, also complimented the ‘RRR’ team on Monday. Similarly, NTR Jr’s uncle and star Balakrishna also expressed happiness over ‘Naatu Naatu’ earning global recognition.

