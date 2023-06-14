Cyberabad police have arrested Tollywood film producer Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary allegedly for drug peddling, officials said on Wednesday.

The police seized 90 sachets containing 82.75 grams of cocaine, nearly Rs 2 lakh in cash, a car and four mobile phones from his possession.

Officials said that personnel of Special Operations Team (SOT Madhapur) and Rajendranagar police arrested Chowdary on Tuesday when he was peddling drugs near Kismatpur X Roads under the limits of Rajendranagar police station.

According to police, Chowdary is native of Bonakal Mandal in Khammam district of Telangana. He completed his B.Tech (Mechanical) and later worked as Director (Operations) in Indian Institute of Aeronautical Engineering and Technology at Pune.

In 2016, he left the job and entered the film industry.

He was the producer of Kabali movie in Telugu. He was also the distributor for several Telugu and Tamil movies including Sardar Gabbarsingh, Seetamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Kanitan (Arjun Suravaram), but he did not get the expected profits.

Chowdary later moved to Goa and started OHM Club there.

According to police, the accused used to consume drugs with friends and celebrities coming from Hyderabad to his club in Goa. Due to loss in business, he returned to Hyderabad in April 2023. While coming to Hyderabad, he procured 100 sachets of cocaine from a Nigerian, Petit Ebuzer alias Gabrial, a resident of Goa and absconding in a drug peddling case.

He allegedly used 10 sachets for self-consumption and for selling to his friends.

On Tuesday, he was apprehended while he was allegedly trying to sell cocaine.

Chowdary has been booked under Sections 21(b) read with 8(C) of NDPS Act.

