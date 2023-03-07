ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tollywood star Nani marks entry into Hindi cinema with Holi celebration

South Indian actor Nani, popularly known as the ‘Natural Star’, made his first-ever live appearance in Mumbai at a massive event celebrating Holi.

Fans from all over Mumbai and neighbouring areas gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite star, and Nani who was there to promote his upcoming pan-India film ‘Dasara’, did not disappoint.

During the event, the actor presented a treat to all the fans at the venue by revealing ‘Dasara’ poster and its teaser. Both of which received a roaring appreciation from the crowd.

The star didn’t stop there, he even gave the audience an exclusive sneak peek of a song from his upcoming film which the fans couldn’t stop hooting for. The actor was moved by the fans’ love and enthusiasm towards him.

Expressing his excitement and gratitude, the actor said, “I am truly humbled and grateful for the overwhelming love and support that audience have shown me here in Mumbai. It’s a pleasure to celebrate Holi with them and to witness their love and enthusiasm firsthand. I’m excited about the release of ‘Dasara’ on 30th of March, and I can’t wait to see how you all react to it. Speaking of which, I would like to say that ‘Dasara’ is an Indian film. Not northern or southern, just like Bahubali or Pathaan, Dasara is an Indian movie and I hope you give it your full love and support. I can’t wait to see your reactions to the film on the 30th of March.”

The excitement in the air was still palpable as Nani wrapped up his appearance and bid farewell to his fans. The event was a reminder of the magic that can happen when a talented actor and his devoted fans come together to celebrate their shared love of cinema.

‘Dasara’ is a Santosh Narayan musical, written and directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri.

