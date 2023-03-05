ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Tollywood star Ravi Teja kickstarts final schedule for ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’

The ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ team began the final schedule of the pan-India movie on Saturday night in Vizag. They are working on some crucial sequences in the last schedule with the core team participating in it.

Ravi Teja’s maiden pan-India film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ under the direction of Vamsee is one of the craziest projects releasing this year. This is the most ambitious project of producer Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts who is making the movie on an enormous budget with high production values and top-notch technical standards. A huge budget was allocated to create Stuartpuram village for the movie on a 5-acre land.

‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is a biopic of the notorious thief and is set in 70s in the village named Stuartpuram. Ravi Teja’s body language, diction and getup are completely different in the never before seen character for the actor. Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie.

The movie has been making the right noises ever since it was announced. Earlier, they released the title as well as pre-look posters, which received a good response.

