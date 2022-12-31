ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tollywood’s first big 2023 release: Chiranjeevi-starrer ‘Waltair Veerayya’ on Jan 13

The first big release of 2023 is ‘Waltair Veerayya’, starring superstars Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja. The action drama is written and directed by Bobby Kolli, with Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa as the leading ladies.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film opens on January 13. The Telugu original and the dubbed Hindi version will be released on the same day with the same title. Grandmaster and B4U will handle the Hindi release.

Producer Naveen Yerneni said: “January 13 is the eve of Sankranti and we are certain that like the kites that you’ll see flying during the festival, our film too will fly high. Chiranjeevi garu ruled the box-office with his last film, ‘Godfather’, which did stupendous business. The response to the teaser and the songs has been overwhelming.”

Vikas Sahni from Grandmaster notes that ‘Waltair Veerayya’ is the first big release of 2023 and “we couldn’t be happier than to roll out the Hindi version on the same day.”

He added: “The film has two much-loved superstars and it’s just what the masala movie-going audience would want to start the year with.”

