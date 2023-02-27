SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Jean Meneses and Carlos Gonzalez scored first-half goals as Toluca stayed within sight of leaders Monterrey with a 2-0 home win over San Luis in Mexico’s Liga MX.

The hosts took the lead in the 12th minute when Meneses cut inside his marker before his left-footed drive took a deflection to leave goalkeeper Marcelo Baravero with no chance, reports Xinhua news agency.

Gonzalez doubled the advantage just after the half-hour by nodding home at the far post following Brian Garcia’s cross.

The result leaves Toluca second with 18 points from nine outings, three points behind leaders Monterrey, who have a game in hand. San Luis are 13th in the 18-team standings with nine points.

Earlier on Sunday, Juan Brunetta scored twice as Santos Laguna won 3-2 at home to Puebla.

