Toluca stay within sight of Liga MX leaders

Toluca kept alive their Liga MX title hopes with a 2-1 away win over Puebla.

Edgar Lopez put the visitors ahead with an eighth-minute strike and Tiago Volpi doubled the lead from the penalty spot shortly afterwards, reports Xinhua.

Facundo Waller pulled a goal back for the hosts with a long-range effort 15 minutes from time.

The result leaves Toluca second in the 18-team Liga MX Clausura standings with 28 points, six points behind leaders Monterrey. Puebla are 10th, 12 points further back.

In Friday’s only other fixture, Jose Zuniga and Angel Sepulveda scored either side of halftime as Queretaro secured a 2-1 away win over Club Tijuana.

