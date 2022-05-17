Hollywood actor Tom Blyth who is famous for ‘The Gilded Age’ and ‘Billy The Kid’ has been roped in to play the role of the younger version of President Coriolanus Snow for the ‘Hunger Games’ prequel movie – ‘The Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes’.

Lionsgate, the studio, backing the project said that Blyth will play Snow’s younger self and the movie will show the years before he becomes the tyrannical president of Panem. The older version of the character has been played by Donald Sutherland in the four ‘Hunger Games’ movies that released between 2012 and 2015.

‘The Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes’ is based on the book of the same name, which released in 2020 and it talks about the story of Coriolanus Snow. He is touted as the last hope for his lineage, which is fading and his once proud family has since fallen from grace in the Capitol post-war.

With the tenth annual Hunger Games approaching fast, the young Snow is distressed when he is assigned to mentor a girl – Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute who comes from the poverty ridden District 12.

Lucy manages to command the attention of Panem by singing defiantly during the Reaping ceremony and Snow feels like he might have a chance to turn the tide in his favour.

Her showmanship instincts combined with his political savvy, Lucy and Snow fight against time for their survival and eventually the viewers will find out who was the song and who was the snake.

During the CinemaCon held in Las Vegas last month, the studio announced that the prequel would release on November 17, 2023.