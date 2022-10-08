ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Tom Cruise could walk International Space Station for upcoming film

NewsWire
0
0

After doing every possible daredevil stunt on the Earth, real life action star Tom Cruise could well be off to his next destination – this time the International Space Station.

The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor could be blasted off into space to perform a spacewalk for an upcoming film, becoming the first civilian to do so, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Universal chairwoman Dame Donna Langley hinted at the future movie, which would see the 60-year-old Hollywood actor making history at the International Space Station if all goes to plan.

The British film executive, 54, said that Tom would be flown into space before disembarking from the rocket. All of this would be caught on camera for the film.

It would be one of the many amazing things the ‘Top Gun’ star has done for the silver screen – from learning how to fly planes, abseiling down the tallest building in the world and scaling cliffs.

“We have a great project in development with Tom that does contemplate him taking a rocket to the Space Station”, Donna explained to the BBC, quoted by Mirror.

“And hopefully he will become the first civilian to do a space walk outside of the International Space Station,” she added.

She also shared a few details about Tom’s character in the secretive blockbuster: “He will play a down-on-his-luck guy who finds himself in the position of being the only person who could save Earth.”

20221008-175206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MAA president Manchu Vishnu’s overenthusiastic tweet goes viral

    Alaya F shares ‘golden hour’ pic from bathtub

    Delnaaz Irani spills the beans on her character in ‘Kabhi Kabhie...

    Vaisshanav Tej’s ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’ to hit theatres on May 27