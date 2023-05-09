ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Tom Cruise enjoys conversation with Shakira at Formula One Miami Grand Prix

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has apparently brushed shoulders with Shakira at an unlikely place.

When attending the inaugural Formula One Miami Grand Prix, the “Top Gun: Maverick” lead man was caught on camera seemingly having an interesting chat with the “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a video uploaded, the 60-year-old Hollywood star was seen hanging out with the 46-year-old singer in a VIP area for the sports event. The two stood close to each other while chatting. Joining the two of them was one of Shakira’s sons.

On the occasion, the “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” actor kept his ensemble casual. He opted to go with an unbuttoned white polo shirt and a pair of long dark-coloured pants. He completed his look with a pair of black aviator sunglasses.

The Colombian superstar, in the meantime, looked chic in her all-green outfit. She donned a fitted top with several cutouts and matched it with a pair of loose matching pants. She additionally accessorised her ensemble with a pair of dark shades.

At the event, Tom also had a meet-up with fellow action stars. In a photo shared on another social media platform, he was all smiles when posing with “Fast X” stars Vin Diesel and Ludacris. The picture was shared by both Vin and Ludacris on their respective Instagram accounts.

Tom was seen enjoying a conversation with Shakira just one day after the ex-partner of Gerard Pique received the Woman of the Year award at Billboard’s first Latin Women in Music gala. In her speech at the Saturday, May 6 event, she seemed to address her break-up with the former soccer star.

“This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I’ve felt more than ever and very personally what it is to be a women. And what it means,” she said.

“It’s been a year where I’ve realised we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be.”

20230509-135002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Grammy Awards: Best Rap Album goes to Kendrick Lamar for ‘Mr....

    3-day ceasefire begins in Afghanistan

    Venice Film Fest to take up refugee status for Afghan filmmakers

    Leo DiCaprio could be invited to join ‘Squid Game’ Season 3