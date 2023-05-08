ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

Tom Cruise seen with Vin Diesel, Ludacris at Formula One Miami Grand Prix

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Tom Cruise was seen with Vin Diesel and Ludacris at a prominent sports event.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” actor attended the inaugural Formula One Miami Grand Prix, and was spotted posing for a picture together with the “Fast X” stars, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Sharing Tom’s photo were Vin and Ludacris on their individual Instagram accounts.

In both posts, the 60-year-old Hollywood star was all smiles while standing in between the actors playing Dominic “Dom” Toretto and Tej Parker in the “Fast and Furious” film series.

In the caption of his post, Vin made a reference to Tom’s “Top Gun” character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and his “Fast and Furious” character as he noted, “Maverick meets Toretto” Meanwhile, Ludacris simply wrote in his, “The Winners Circle.” He added a red circle emoji at the end.

Aside from posing with Vin and Ludacris, Tom has got the honour to be a part of Lewis Hamilton’s pit crew.

On Sunday, GQ Sports shared a clip of the “Risky Business” actor attempting to change tyres with the Mercedes team. “The Mercedes pit crew ft @TomCruise #MiamiGP,” it shared.

20230508-174204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kamal Haasan congratulates ‘Sembi’ team, praises actress Kovai Sarala

    Arjun Kapoor attends ‘two bootcamps’ in 3 months

    Jackie Shroff, Pratik Gandhi unveil their ‘Atithi Bhooto Bhava’ characters

    Yuvan Shankar Raja sings song penned by dad Ilaiyaraaja