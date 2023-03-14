ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Tom Cruise ‘snubbed Oscars in favour of spending evening in an igloo’

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise decided to skip the 95th Academy Awards and instead spent the evening in an igloo.

The actor’s hit film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ had been nominated for a Best Picture award at the ceremony, but Tom was nowhere to be seen at the star-studded event, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Tom is said to have “known” the film would miss out on the Oscar and so decided to “get on with doing what he does best”. An insider has said the 60-year-old Hollywood icon flew out to Svalbard, 500 miles south of the North Pole, to film scenes for 8th instalment of ‘Mission Impossible’.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Tom is thought to have been joined by director Chris McQuarrie after turning down the chance to take a private jet to Hollywood in order to attend the Oscars.

The insider told The Sun, “Tom just knows how these things play out – he’d rather get on with doing what he does best and making amazing movies that millions want to go and see than sit in an audience clapping and smiling for the cameras. He’s seen it all before”.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ had received six nominations at the Academy Awards, but went home with just one accolade for Best Sound.

