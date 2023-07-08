INDIA

Actor Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming theatrical film ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’, has left his Hindi-speaking fans surprised with his fluent display of the language.

As a part of the promotions of his upcoming film, the actor attempted to speak Hindi during the course of an interview with ETalk channel and was praised by the Indian-origin journalist for acing the pronunciation in the first attempt.

“Is there anything you cannot do? Is he going to speak in Hindi with me?” asked the journalist.

Cruise was more than willing to test his Hindi speaking skills as he said, “If you want me to speak in Hindi with you, I will. Let’s try it.”
The journalist then asked ‘The Last Samurai’ actor to say, “Namaste. Aap kaise hain?’ (Namaste, How are you?).”

Tom followed it up brilliantly leaving the fans lavish praise on him.
Several Indian fans found Cruise’s accent “cute”.

“He is so cute while speaking ‘namaste aap kaise ho’ & Is there anything he can’t do,” a user said on Twitter.

“Tom Cruise wins the hearts of all Indians with his Hindi. His humility is on another level. God Bless him,” another user said.
“Wow…. He spoke Hindi very well,” read a post.

Another fan wrote, “He said Namaste on his own, shows how aware he is of India and Indian fans.”

