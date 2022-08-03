Tom Cruise usually likes to perform his own dangerous stunt and this time the actor has made a couple’s day by filming one in front of them.

The star has left a couple named Sarah and Jason Haygarth in awe after he interrupted their casual hike with a paragliding stunt, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to the couple from the UK, who detailed their encounter with Cruise to The Sun, they were enjoying a hike around the English Lake District with their dog Edward when they spotted and spoke with the 60-year-old hunk.

The actor reportedly arrived at the top of High Crag by helicopter and apologised to the couple for ruining their hike with the noise.

“Sorry for disturbing your peaceful walk with all the noise,” he reportedly told them.

“I like your dog.” As Tom prepared to jump off the cliff, Sarah asked him, “Are you really going to jump off there?”

The actor reportedly smiled and nodded.

He then began running towards the edge, shouting: “See you later, folks.”

Despite the intense stunt, Sarah described Cruise “as cool as a cucumber.”

Suffice to say, the chance meeting will be a moment to remember for the couple as Jason shared: “Before this the most famous person I’d ever met was Richard Madeley. I ended up having a wee stood next to him in the gents.”

He went on gushing, “This tops that by a country mile.”

It is believed that the star was filming the stunt for the next ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie. The seventh installment, ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’, completed filming in September 2021 after multiple Covid-related delays.

The film, in which Tom will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt, is slated to hit theaters on July 14, 2023, with the second part being scheduled to be released on June 28, 2024.

20220803-134203