Hollywood star Tom Cruise went behind the lens to photograph ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ co-stars Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Vanessa Kirby at the Seoul premiere of the film.

The Hollywood legend delighted fans at the premiere of his new movie in Seoul when he briefly commandeered a photographer’s camera to take a snap of his co-stars.

“This guy loves to give his leading ladies the spotlight,” Atwell captioned a video of the moment she shared on Instagram on Friday.

In the clip, a dapper-looking Cruise is handed a camera as he stands among a group of photographers at the event. The text over the screen reads “The Moment Vs The Photo”, as the actor familiarises himself with the camera’s settings, as per People.

Then Cruise, 60, crouches down to capture the three women posing in their gowns on a stage above the event’s red carpet.

An image of the photograph then appears in the clip.

“How does it look,” a voice asks Cruise as he walks away.

“Good,” the actor replies with a smile.

Earlier, Cruise had a rapturous welcome at the Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center in western Seoul on Wednesday.

He was mobbed by an excited crowd, and Cruise, who is known for his dedication to his fans, happily made his way around greeting everyone, Daily Mail reported.

He was showered with presents and kept hold of a large bunch of flowers as he shook hands and snapped selfies. Cruise was joined by the movie’s director Christopher McQuarrie at the event. Tom Cruise has been celebrating the film launch around the world over the past few weeks.

The world premiere, which happened in Rome earlier this month, received rave reviews from early critics, who branded it “dynamite” and tipped it to be a summer blockbuster.

The film follows Ethan Hunt and the IMF team as they track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands

The movie is the seventh installment of the famous spy-action film franchise ‘Mission: Impossible’.

