Tom Cruise will pauses film production to attend King Charles’ coronation

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is reportedly putting his film projects on hold to attend the coronation of King Charles.

The British monarch will be coronated in London on May 6, and Cruise will pause filming for the new ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie in order to attend the historic event, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

A source explained: “Tom has been invited to King Charles’ coronation and there is no way he would have ever turned it down.

“It is a hugely prestigious event and Tom is a real royalist – plus he is now close with Prince William and Kate. Tom has told film bosses to shut down the production on ‘Mission: Impossible’ over the coronation weekend to make sure he can attend.”

Cruise’s decision has shocked the production staff working on the new ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie.

But the film star is determined to attend the event.

The insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre: “It shocked some people on the film, as Tom is so dedicated to his craft and would never normally deviate from his intense production schedules.”

“But something as important – and grand – as King Charles’s coronation is something he would not want to miss out on.”

“It is a huge thing for Tom to be invited and he is honoured.”

