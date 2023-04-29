King Charles III’s coronation is set to be a memorable occasion as the latest stars to be confirmed for the concert, which will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle the day after the historic ceremony, are Tom Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger and Winnie the Pooh.

It will not be the trio’s first brush with royalty, with all three having attended previous royal events. Cruise was a guest at Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997, Pooh was invited to a children’s garden party at Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth II’s 80th anniversary in 2006 and Scherzinger took part in a pageant in honour of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last year, reports Variety.

For the coronation, which will honour King Charles’ ascension to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last year, Cruise and Pooh will appear alongside ‘Dynasty’ star Joan Collins, singer Tom Jones, adventurer Bear Grylls and dancer Oti Mabuse in a series of pre-recorded VTs in which they will reveal “little-known facts about the King.”

Also newly confirmed for the concert are Paloma Faith, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs and club DJ Pete Tong, who will play his Ibiza classics.

The concert will also feature world-renowned pianist Lang Lang as well as recent ‘The Piano’ winner Lucy. Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will also appear on stage to deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir.

They will join artists including Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who were announced earlier this month.

‘Downton Abbey’ star Hugh Bonneville will host the proceedings, which are being produced by BBC Studios.

“I am incredibly honoured to be a part of such a historic event,” said Scherzinger.

“The U.K. has been my home away from home for many years now, so this means so much to me to be lending my voice through the gift of song. The piece I will be singing is such a powerful, moving song. And to be sharing the stage with Lang Lang will be a dream come true; a once-in-a-lifetime performance.”

Kate Phillips, BBC’s director of unscripted, said: “I’m delighted that even more world class names have joined the line-up for the Coronation Concert, broadcast live across the BBC. Against the stunning backdrop of Windsor Castle, it’s going to be a jam packed evening of memorable moments, that Their Majesties and everyone in the U.K. can enjoy!”

The King’s coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6. The Coronation Concert will follow on the evening of Sunday, May 7.

