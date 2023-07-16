INDIA

Tom Cruise’s love for death-defying stunts leaves him with slew of injuries

NewsWire
0
0

Tom Cruise is famous for doing death-defying stunts on his own, as we saw from his vertigo-inducing ‘off the cliff’ scene in “M:I7”.

Braving stunts that could even lead to his death, the actor has managed to pull off incredible stunts, but he has suffered several injuries in the bargain, says ‘The Daily Telegraph’.

Tom Cruise, who’s 61 but fitter than most men half his age, is not 100 per cent indestructible, after all.

Here’s a roster of the injuries he suffered during the filming of “M:I7”:

Torn shoulder while jumping across a cliff face at the Dead Horse Point in Utah, USA.

Two cracked ribs when he slammed into the side of a car in the bridge explosion scene.

Bruised an ankle while running from the exploding aquarium.

Broke an ankle while jumping between building roofs.

“M:I7”, however, will be remembered for the scene where Cruise jumps off a bike in the sky and then parachutes to the ground, or that intense train sequence at the end.

And this is just the beginning. Director Christopher McQuarrie had said earlier that “Dead Reckoning – Part Two” will feature even wilder stunts, as the actor is seeking to outdo himself.

The Hollywood action star’s thrill-seeking adventurous side had even scared his “M:I7” co-stars who had said they feared that he may either suffer a horrible injury, and they may even possibly lose him.

Well, the stunts seem to have done wonder for the box-office earnings of “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One”.

It has raked in $240 million worldwide since its July 12 release and made Rs 60 crore in India, an all-time record for Hollywood releases here.

Ethan Hunt seems to be zipping through the record books (and it hasn’t been released in the Chinese market yet!).

2023071640290

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2023: Manish Pandey’s fifty in vain as RCB beat Delhi...

    Udit Narayan shares with Kapil Sharma how he first met his...

    Rwanda reburies remains of over 10,000 genocide victims

    Ellie Goulding is in touch with ‘pal’ Zac Goldsmith after split...