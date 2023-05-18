ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Tom Cruise’s ‘MI 7’ trailer trolled for ‘plagiarising’ from SRK’s ‘Pathaan’

NewsWire
0
0

The recently released trailer of ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’, which stars Tom Cruise in the lead, is drawing some amazing reactions from people on the Internet.

Netizens are comparing the bits of the trailer to the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ which broke all records for Hindi films at the box-office upon its release.

The trailer, which is a treat for the lovers of the action genre, has sequences in question which show Cruise hanging off a clip. Another scene shows a train crashing. This has reminded the social media users of the Indian spy thriller, which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Soon after the trailer was released, several social media users took to Twitter to draw comparisons between the two movies.

“Few days ago, I saw the whole twitter making fun of #Pathaan train scene just because it accidentally has similarity with Jackie Chan cartoon. But now that #MissionImpossible also has similar action scenes, nobody will say anything,” one of the tweets read.

20230518-154003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘RRR’ to hit OTT after 90 days from theatrical release

    Big B reminisces about his father and ancestral home

    SAG Awards noms: ‘Squid Game’ makes history, ‘Yellowstone’ finally gets a...

    Vijay Sethupathi seeks Katrina’s permission to take her name in his...