ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Tom Hanks disses Hollywood’s ‘cry-babies’, ‘train wrecks’ in his book

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran star Tom Hanks believes he can “handle” criticism of his new novel.

Feeling proud of ‘The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece’, which has been inspired by his career in Hollywood, the 66-year-old actor said he won’t be fazed by any negative reviews, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In an interview with BBC, the veteran movie star says he has become “stronger when it comes down to really being torn apart”.

In his novel, Hanks refers to film stars who are “cry-babies, psychological train wrecks, on-the-wagon alcoholics (and) off-the-wagon addicts”.

The actor also revealed that he opposes airbrushing classic books for modern audiences after novels by the likes of Ian Fleming and Agatha Christie were recently amended by their publishers.

Hanks said, “I’m of the opinion that we’re all grown-ups here. Let’s have faith in our own sensibilities as opposed to having somebody decide what we may or may not be offended by. Let me decide what I am offended by and what I’m not offended by. I would be against reading any book from any era that says ‘abridged due to modern sensitivities’.”

Meanwhile, Hanks previously claimed that he’s only made four “pretty good” movies during his career. The Oscar-winning actor also described the film-making process as a “miracle”.

20230510-131604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Johnny Depp not returning for new ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ movie...

    Tom Holland-Zendaya to Jeff Coons: Global celebs show up for NMACC...

    Emmys 2022: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Brett Goldstein win Supporting Actress, Actor...

    Denzel Washington to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom