Tom Hanks makes surprise appearance at ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode

Hollywood star Tom Hanks made a surprise appearance on the recent episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ in a sketch with host Jack Harlow that spoofed Hollywood’s portrayal of the culture of America’s South, reports Variety.

Harlow, the Kentucky-born rapper who has become a heartthrob as a hip-hop musician, was featured in a sketch set in a hardscrabble meeting room populated by a group of stereotypically Southern characters engaging in a recovery meeting.

The musician played a begrudging attendee who finally confesses to the group that he’s always had an offbeat idea for a Pixar movie involving suitcases. As Harlow cheekily bared his soul, Tom Hanks burst into the room.

“Hi. I’m Tom H. I’m here to research a role and I may be an alcoholic,” Hanks said, as quoted by Variety.

Harlow responded by saying: “If you were a suitcase what would your catchphrase be?”

Hanks took a beat and replied with over-the-top enthusiasm: “Well, I guess it would be something like ‘That really snags my zippers’.” The actor was noticeably wearing a dark-blue zip-up sweater.

A few minutes after the sketch, Hanks introduced Harlow’s first musical performance of the night. Later in the show, Hanks returned to Cell Block 666 and the haunted elevator as the beloved character David S. Pumpkins for ‘SNL’ Halloween episode.

