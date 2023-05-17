ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Tom Hanks is talking about AI technology that could potentially make it possible for him to continue appearing in new films even after his death.

“What is a bona fide possibility right now, if I wanted to, (is) I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come,” Hanks said while being interviewed on The Adam Buxton Podcast, reports ‘Deadline’.

Hanks added, “Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology a I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that’s it, but my performances can go on and on and on.”

“Outside of the understanding that it’s been done by AI or deep fake, there’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone and it’s going to have some degree of lifelike quality.”

Hanks, who has reteamed with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis for the movie ‘Here’, will most likely use AI technology for the project to de-age him. The actor pondered whether audiences would care if AI is used in films.

With the technology moving forward, Hanks says that Hollywood agents are already drawing up contracts to protect actors’.

“I can tell you that there (are) discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms in order to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice and everybody else’s being our intellectual property,” he said.

20230517-112406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Harry Styles mocked for wishing for more ‘tender’ sex in gay...

    Adele really sings from her heart: Michael Kiwanuka

    Demi Lovato: I cut my hair to be free of gender,...

    Elizabeth Olsen wants Scarlet Witch to team up with the X-Men...